Letter: Keep apartments livable
Letter: Keep apartments livable

There have been recent articles about the lack of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities. The situation is aggravated by absentee landlords refusing to maintain and repair their buildings.

Our local governments should pass ordinances so repairs required to keep the apartments habitable can be funded by the local government, with a lien on the property to require the owner to repay the costs, including any associated fees and interest. If the cities truly want to have affordable housing, they need to find innovative solutions.

Patricia Martel

East Moline

