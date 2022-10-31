 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep Cournoyer in the Statehouse

My husband and I have owned Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill for just over 10 years and employ more than 50 people during peak season and keep 12-15 team members on-staff year-round. The past few years have been especially challenging for the hospitality industry, but we are fortunate to have had a strong voice in Des Moines. When issues that directly affected our business were under consideration, I was able to talk with State Senator Chris Cournoyer. She took the time to understand the impact not just of COVID mandates, but how other issues such as access to alcohol, third-party delivery and insurance would affect our operation. She listened, asked questions, and took action. Her leadership on this year's alcohol distribution bill is already positively impacting every hospitality establishment in the state that serves alcohol. Iowa's restaurants and bars are a $4.4 billion industry and with Chris's help, bi-partisan solutions were found to help keep us going even in the hardest times.

I strongly believe that Senator Cournoyer will continue to work hard to grow our economy and help border communities like ours. I encourage everyone to keep Senator Cournoyer in the Statehouse.

Kris Kay

Owner, Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill

Princeton

