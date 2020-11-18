 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep Electoral College
topical

Letter: Keep Electoral College

{{featured_button_text}}

Mark Schwiebert’s arguments against the Electoral College (Nov. 12 column) would weigh more if the voting map weren’t so fresh. A sea of red, covering the majority of the U.S., with only the occasional blue dots representing big cities, argues against his contention it is undemocratic.

We live in a state that is run by Chicago, and you can see why our forefathers saw the Electoral College as a good idea. One of the most dysfunctional states in the union, Illinois is a strong argument against allowing big cities to rule. The corruption, lack of fiscal discipline and a constant demand for more tax money is crushing the middle class.

A quick look at other big cities shows more of the same. Why would we want those cities in control of the whole nation? The argument that no one paid attention to the small states is untrue. Both parties had many people striving to get their candidate elected. The parties would be crazy not to work hard to influence the people to vote for their guy.

The candidates themselves have limited time and energy, so they are concentrating on the biggest states. The idea for a few educated men to choose the president is prevented by state laws forbidding the electors from voting their own mind. Schwiebert's idea of forcing a state to vote the national majority goes against the will of the people within that state, and it is an undemocratic idea.

Let’s hope the Electoral College continues to function as is.

Ed Nord

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be loyal

The time has come to determine whether our democracy will continue or not. I call upon all elected Republican politicians to acknowledge the r…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mind control

  • Updated

Here is an excerpt from the book "Mass Control" by Jim Keith, regarding 1950s researcher Dr. Donald Cameron's chamber of horrors: He "...set a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Satire

Its my opinion that Iowa needs red flag laws. When the citizen is red-flagged they also should be given a mental health evaluation. The red-fl…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's over

President Trump, the election is over and you are clearly the loser. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are clearly the winners. Grow up, have some c…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Speak up

President Trump's repeated claims of fraudulent elections weakens the legitimacy of the many successful Republican elections. It is time for m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News