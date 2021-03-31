Letter: Keep guns out of the wrong hands

Originally I had planned to address two issues, one being the discriminatory voter suppression laws passed by Iowa Republicans, the other being the push for more liberal gun laws. Ironic that I wrote this before the latest mass murder in Colorado. I choose to focus on the latter.

It seems if one can walk upright and sign an "X" as their name, this would meet qualifications in owning a firearm. Time to put hitching posts outside businesses. Iowa wants to revert to the wild, wild, west. With the proposed laws, what would prevent anyone from purchasing a firearm and ammunition and committing mass murder? Nothing!

Despite what is thought regarding foreign terrorists, the majority of mass murderers are white American males. We should be more fearful of our neighbor than foreigners; therefore, Iowa's solution is more guns.

The United States is at the top of the list in murders per capita, and total number of murders related to firearms. So much for the theory that guns make life safer. Stricter gun laws will not infringe on a person's 2nd Amendment rights. The goal is to restrict the availability of firearms meant to kill from the hands of those who shouldn't have them. It will not affect law-abiding gun owners in any manner.