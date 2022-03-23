 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keep Iowa moving

Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced her re-election campaign for governor of Iowa, and I couldn’t be more supportive of her candidacy.

The strength, courage and resilience she has demonstrated throughout her time in office is unmatched. She is committed to serving Iowans while leading this great state. When faced with unprecedented challenges, Reynolds rose to the occasion. She took these challenges head on, and Iowa is better off because of it. As a born and raised Iowan, I have never felt more gratitude and pride to be living in this state than I have over the last couple years.

Whatever challenges come our way, I have confidence that the governor will lead us through and keep Iowa moving in the right direction.

Thank you, Gov. Reynolds, for your service to Iowa. You have my vote and full support.

Michelle Crawford

Eldridge

