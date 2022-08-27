 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Keep it short, The Mark

Letters logo

What formerly was the TaxSlayer Center is now the Vibrant Arena at The Mark. 

While the new name may be amazing it is also wordy and cumbersome. What is wrong with being short and simple!

John Salter

Geneseo

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't miss this show

Letter: Don't miss this show

I've written my fair share of Letters to the Editor touting political candidates, so this one is a first: I'm writing to tell you all to go se…

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-…

Letter: The 1950s had problems

Letter: The 1950s had problems

This is in regards to the letter of August 18 about how wonderful life was in the 1950s compared to today. A few things were left off the list…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News