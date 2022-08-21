Letter: Keep jobs in Iowa, not across the border

A letter recently published alerted me to the fact that John Deere has announced plans to move jobs from Iowa to Mexico. The writer rightfully blamed John Deere and specifically it’s CEO, for the decisions to undermine the American worker.

I think it valuable to add that these decisions are made to exploit labor for it’s cheapest cost, and that often means overseas workers are often subject to unlivable, low wages and poor working conditions. It’s important to start thinking about worker solidarity in international terms, as our fight is there’s, and vice versa.

It’s also hard to imagine that these moves are not retribution for the successful strike of the United Auto Workers last year. Corporations strive to control their workforce because united, workers have the power to demand livable wages and safe working conditions. This is another reason the fight must transcend borders.

Erin Steckel

Bettendorf