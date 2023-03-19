In Sunday, March 12 paper, the Iowa Senate is pushing through a bill, filed in the newly formed Technology Committee, that public notices do not need to be published in newspapers (Bill filed in committee just over a week ago, then moved through Ways & Means Committee in one day).

The bill would require legal notices to be posted on a website controlled by the very government legal notices are designed to oversee and would not be required to be published in a local newspaper. Not everyone has access to the internet or the tech know-how to navigate these platforms. The bill does not prohibit local governments bodies from publishing notices, it removes the current requirement to do so.

Newspapers hold local officials accountable and shine a light on issues that might otherwise be hidden from view. (The newspaper is where I got most of my information, and then I can research it).

I'm sorry, what exactly is Iowa wanting to do? With all the bills they are passing this legislative session, now they want to restrict what we are reading in the newspaper.

Joyce Miller

Davenport