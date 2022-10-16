Letter: Keep legislators out of exam room

This is not the time to be flowery or poetic. In 1973, Justice Stewart Potter used these words in the Roe v. Wade decision, “to be free from unwarranted governmental intrusion.” I don’t expect my local legislator, member of congress, or any other elected official to be involved in my annual physical. That is my personal and private business.

But it appears that women are not so lucky. Multiple state governments and courts have come to the conclusion that women, and just women, are not smart enough, rationale enough or capable of making medical decisions alone or with just family and/or her doctor.

Now there are timelines, roadblocks and total bans on a specific medical procedure, that we all know is abortion. This woman cannot possibly understand or know what she is doing? Yes, she can. She has for thousands of years. She does not need anyone’s help/guidance/advice unless requested.

This “unwarranted governmental intrusion” is championed by a minority of people (way too many are men) who simply do not trust women. This minority opinion is now The opinion of one political party. The Republican party. The party of “small government” save for women, pregnancy and abortion.

I am not 100% sure, but it is a safe bet that practically every Republican candidate running for office in the United States supports banning abortion with minimal to no exceptions or roadblocking it to where it becomes close to impossible. The State will determine when she gives birth, the State will decide how often she gives birth. The State has decided she is a vessel, cattle to be bred, her lot is no longer her own.

Welcome to "The Handmaids Tale."

David Stewart

Davenport