Letter: Keep Moline beautiful

Bored with staying home? Need a socially distanced activity? Want to contribute to your community? There are 17 gardens along Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline. For the past 12 years they have been taken care of by volunteers: individuals, families, organizations, and even a landscaping business. This year 12 have sponsors, but as of this writing five needed some TLC.

Some gardens are large, some small, some sun, some shade. This year with the city’s tight budget it is even more important to help Keep Moline Beautiful (affiliate of Keep America Beautiful). Contact the public works department and they will put you in touch with me.

Thanks, and welcome to the team!

Mary Lind, Volunteer Coordinator for the Parkway Gardens

Moline

