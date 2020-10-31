Letter: Keep our freedoms

I am voting for President Trump and am recommending everyone else do the same. Our country is in a mess and has been getting there for decades. Career politicians may have started out with good intentions, but almost all of them lost their focus.

President Trump has dealt with an ongoing battle of hate against him for four years and has stood up to the challenge. We have never had such a tough fighter in the Oval Office. We do not need someone that has to stick their finger in the air to see what direction they need to go.

Rep. Cheri Bustos may have started out with the best of intentions but has lost her desire to represent this district. Like most politicians she only seems to come around during an election cycle. She seems to be politically tied at the hip with Nancy Pelosi, Dick Durbin and the DNC. Esther Joy King is a better choice. Mark Curran Jr. will be better than Durbin.

Our district might not even 'be here' in two years because Illinois is losing residents because of taxes. This so called 'fair tax' vote will give Springfield the opportunity to raise taxes higher over time. That would send even more residents to other states because they can afford to move. Vote "no" to changing the Illinois state constitution.