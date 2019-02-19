Every Iowa voter, regardless of political persuasion, should be fully alarmed by the efforts of Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Republican legislators to alter the way Iowa judges are chosen. For many years, the Iowa judicial system has been the envy of almost every state in the union as a result of how Iowa judges are selected.
Iowa judicial candidates must be licensed attorneys and are chosen through a merit system. A nonpartisan commission, currently made up of 102 Republicans, 44 Democrats and 8 non-party members, nominates the candidates. The governor makes the final choice.
This creates a fair, independent court system that follows the letter of the law. Gov. Reynolds supports infusing an even greater political influence into the judicial system by shifting the power of candidate selection from their peers to partisan legislative leaders, opening up Iowa’s court system to political lobbying and partisan influence.
Whether or not this gives one party an unconstitutional advantage now, the party pendulum will eventually swing the other way. How will you feel about this endeavor then?
Every voter should log on to iowacourts.gov and Iowajnc.gov to educate themselves about this process so the ramifications of this power grab are understood.
Changes to the Iowa Constitution should be careful, deliberate and bipartisan -- and left to the voters to decide. We should keep politics and lobbying out of our judicial system.
Sarah Wilson
Tipton