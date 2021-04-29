Letter: Keep power plants open

We should be concerned about the carbon emission goals and adopting renewable energy. Currently our power sector is supplied by 20% renewables. The rest is from power plants: natural gas (40%), nuclear (20%), and coal (20%). Power plants are the backbone of our power sector. They provide abundant, cheap and consistent energy. Even though renewables have some environmental advantages, they have major disadvantages. Windmills do not work without wind; solar does not work when the sun is not shining; and mega-size batteries, which are able to store considerable amounts of electricity, do not exist.

Also, all combined renewables cannot supply enough power during high-demand situations, meaning summer heat waves and winter arctic cold events. We need power plants in reserve so that blackouts do not occur.

There are already states that are making bad decisions. New York has banned fracking and next month is shutting down the Indian Point nuclear plant that provides 25% of the electricity to New York City and surrounding areas. Their next plan was to develop off-shore wind, but the projects were stopped by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management due to problems with maritime traffic and marine feeding areas.