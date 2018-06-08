I was a professor in the Educational Administration and Foundations Department at Illinois State University for many years before teaching 28 years at Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa. At Illinois State, we instructed many students who became principals and superintendents in public schools. Among the basic principles we imparted:
- Selling public education violates the rationale for the American common school as advanced originally by Horace Mann. It is also legally questionable.
- Racial balance must be monitored. Once imbalanced, it violates the law and can invoke fines and termination of accreditation.
- Equal-status contact research documents the optimal conditions for interracial contact.
On all three of these, recent developments in Clinton education are ominous. The unfolding of educational history here beginning in August will bear out these admonitions.
Gary Heath, Ph.D.
Clinton