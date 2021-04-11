 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep the name
topical

Letter: Keep the name

A few days ago someone wrote suggesting the new Interstate-74 bridge be named to honor two area legislators. While admirable, I would suggest the current name be retained, the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, named in honor of World War I veterans.

The bridge was actually built in two different phases — 1935 and 1960. There was a memorial stone and plaque at the base in Bettendorf, honoring those veterans. I have no idea where it has gone during construction. My grandpa helped on the original construction, worked as a toll collector, and was the final manager when the bridge was decommissioned as a toll bridge. His office hung below the span. So, while we will all be thankful to cross the Mississippi more quickly and safely, I will shed some tears when it is gone. And I believe the current name should be retained to honor those veterans.

Judy Bauer

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News