Letter: Keep the name

The bridge was actually built in two different phases — 1935 and 1960. There was a memorial stone and plaque at the base in Bettendorf, honoring those veterans. I have no idea where it has gone during construction. My grandpa helped on the original construction, worked as a toll collector, and was the final manager when the bridge was decommissioned as a toll bridge. His office hung below the span. So, while we will all be thankful to cross the Mississippi more quickly and safely, I will shed some tears when it is gone. And I believe the current name should be retained to honor those veterans.