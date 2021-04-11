Letter: Keep the name

A few days ago someone wrote suggesting the new Interstate-74 bridge be named to honor two area legislators. While admirable, I would suggest the current name be retained, the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, named in honor of World War I veterans.
The bridge was actually built in two different phases — 1935 and 1960. There was a memorial stone and plaque at the base in Bettendorf, honoring those veterans. I have no idea where it has gone during construction. My grandpa helped on the original construction, worked as a toll collector, and was the final manager when the bridge was decommissioned as a toll bridge. His office hung below the span. So, while we will all be thankful to cross the Mississippi more quickly and safely, I will shed some tears when it is gone. And I believe the current name should be retained to honor those veterans.
Judy Bauer
Davenport