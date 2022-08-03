Letter: Keep the one-ways

I'm thinking the City of Davenport is controlled by a special-interest group, the Davenport Downtown Association. In a survey, a major majority of Davenport taxpayers want 3rd and 4th streets to remain one-way streets. That went right over the heads of our city leaders, and they keep moving forward, even paying a group from Cedar Rapids to consult. If they get their way, Davenport will be the only city in the whole area to remove the one way, not Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, or Milan. We vote them in and we can vote them out.