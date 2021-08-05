 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Keep them open
topical

Letter: Keep them open

I am writing about the July 18 letter that Bill Wiebel of Coal Valley wrote to the editor. The Rock Island County recycling centers need to stay open.

We use the drop-off centers for our recycling. We live in East Moline and have a unique situation. We are not able to have household bins for our garbage and recyclables. We take our garbage bags to the street and Republic picks them up. I am afraid if they close the recycle centers, we will be forced to put our recyclables in with the garbage. That will make the garbage very heavy for the garbage truck pick-up, since they have to do it by hand.

We are responsible people who really don't want to put the recyclables in with the garbage to go to the landfill. 

Please don't close the recycling centers in Rock Island County. There must be another answer.

Linda Van Hecke

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Crumbling

For the city council of Rock Island to raise water and sewer rates over 20% percent by 2025 at the same meeting where they listened to a purch…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hire her

On Sunday, in the letters to the editor, Dan R. Ebener wrote a letter entitled "We need workers." I always enjoy his letters because they are …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

I would like to send a thank you to another group of small town heroes. Thanks so much to our volunteer fire department and ambulance personne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News