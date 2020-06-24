Letter: Keep this in mind

The last two weeks a lot of bad things have been said about the Iowa football program.
I worked for the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities for 21 years and worked with Coach Kirk Ferentz, his coaches and former players on our Chuck Long Sports Auction. They helped us raise over $1 million to help local kids. They are some of the most caring and sharing people I worked with.
A great man told me if you are not making mistakes you are not doing anything. Let's try and keep this in mind. Thank you.
W.K. Juncker
New Liberty
