Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government. Finally, the liberal media in Washington, D.C., is declaring what we’ve known to be true since 2019: Hunter Biden is financially connected to the Chinese Communist Party, and with an election coming up this November, voters deserve to know how much President Joe Biden knows about his son’s business dealings.

People across the country have labeled and disregarded people like me who followed Grassley’s astute work. Even CNN is finally coming to its senses, as are The Washington Post and the New York Times. I’m proud of Grassley for chasing down the truth even when it seems unpopular. He never gives up on what’s right. Have no worries senator, I am standing with you – keep up the good fight.

Darlene Block

Maquoketa

