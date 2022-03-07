Letter: Keep up the pressure

It’s safe to say most people in the world are upset to see what is happening in Ukraine. World War II seems ancient history and the Holocaust is clearly in our rear-view mirror. Whether it’s Hitler or Putin, once a dictator decides on a course of action the outcomes inevitably end up in a total loss for humanity.

The Ukraine crisis is different for me. My grandfather came from Kiev in 1897 to escape the persecution of Jews. His parents owned a successful business but knew there was no future for their children. They sent Julius, Caesar, George, and Minnie to America for a better life. The oldest was 17 and the youngest was 10. The men became pharmacists. Later, Caesar became a doctor and Minnie became a teacher.

As I write this, half a million people are already refugees, with most going to Poland where my grandmother was born.

I hope we take this dictator and his despots seriously. Putin and Russia are a diminished world power, but they have the capability to overtake countries and start a nuclear war. While we need to do everything we can to support Ukraine, our focus now should be to make Russia pay dearly for this outrageous act of violence. We need confidence our NATO allies are fully supported, so Putin doesn’t think of going beyond Ukraine. Short of going to war, there is nothing we should take off the table and we must have the perseverance to keep the pressure on until Russia leaves Ukraine.

Dan Portes

Davenport

