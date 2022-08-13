Letter: Keep up with current trends

I fear I don't understand the point of the article. While I understand that Ms. Thorington misses her son, Mr. Mitchell was also driving with a suspended license, with an extraditable warrant for a crime in Indiana, and proceeded to endanger the officer on scene, all caught on video. Endangering a police officer trying to arrest someone will almost certainly have a bad ending.

Why would the Argus/Times reporter and editorial staff think this was some controversial item to be placed front and center in the Sunday paper? We're not trying to restart the 'defund the police', or 'All the cops are bad' thing again, are we, Mr. Christensen and Ms. Draisey? That's so 2020-the average person won’t fall for that line again. I believe ‘January 6’’ is the hip, happening thing now. Let's do try to keep up with the current trends in political agitation if we’re to indoctrinate the proletariat correctly.