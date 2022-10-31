Letter:Keep voter records updated

Most Americans want our elections to be free and honest. However, many people in both parties think our elections are manipulated. We need to take action to secure our elections so that everyone thinks our elections are free and honest. The following are examples why people feel the elections are fixed and simple fixes that would ensure fair elections.

Voter rolls need to be clean. Cook County has over 15,000 voters over 100 years of age on the rolls. Some have voted. The fix – keep voter rolls up to date with deaths and people that have moved.

A bipartisan committee led by Jimmy Carter, found that absentee ballots “Remain the largest source of voter fraud”. Simple steps such as witness signatures on absentee ballots, official postmarks, in-person voting by all who are able, and photo ID at your polling place and with absentee ballots ensure that every American’s vote counts. (Some would call these fixes voter suppression, they are nuts)

Many do not trust the voting machines, especially since the manufacturers of the machines will not allow inspections of their code. A first-year programming student could write a program to accurately count votes. The fix for this is simple – paper ballots that are serialized. This way no one could copy a ballot and count it several times and a manual count is possible if an election is contested.

Instead of making it easier to steal elections let’s enact these fixes so all feel our elections are free.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Ill.