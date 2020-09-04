Letter: Keeping Iowa first

Erin Murphy’s column states that a bipartisan think tank has recently been launched to discuss ways to keep Iowa first in the nation’s nominating process for president. Later in the column we see that the think tank founders would like this to be a state agency.
If the two major parties want a bipartisan think tank in our state, they should dig into their own pockets and fund it. Do not saddle the Iowa taxpayer with another state agency.
Mary McAllister
Maquoketa
