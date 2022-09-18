 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Keeps streets as is

I am against changing the one-ways to two-ways! Taking stop lights out and putting stop signs, OK. Fixing the timing on lights to slow traffic, OK. Quit catering to the YMCA over this issue. It's safer to cross streets, just having to watch for traffic from one direction, instead of both ways. Then River Drive must be completely protected from flood water (all four lanes) in as it goes through Davenport! Then I can avoid choking from this change! Traffic lights must be put in at Scott Street and 4th Street for entry into the courthouse.

William McDonnell

Davenport

