There is one mayoral candidate who understands that Davenport is something other than a safe port from the stormy chaos of our country.

Our city is a major player in the metropolitan area of 350,000 people described with a somewhat mysterious term “Quad-Cities,” at least to people in the rest of the country. But there are at least 11 separate but connected cities and towns, in two states! Ken Croken has a vision of how midwestern values are honored in our metro area, and specifically Davenport; he will be transparent in listening to, talking with and representing all of the people.

The questionable actions and antics of the denizens of city hall have failed to advance those commonly accepted values: meaningful jobs, safe streets, opportunity to advance and reliable services. The biggest failure seems to be adequate answers to the question, “How well are the citizens of Davenport being served?” They are currently being denied basic information, the means for expressing their concerns, and the implementation of policies set by the mayor and city council: city staff have no business telling elected officials what to do.

Ken Croken has always used common sense and practicality in solving problems. Voters will have a mayor who’s on their side in forging a better future for all of us. He will represent everyone in the entire city, with the passion his record shows: hard work and solid action.

Bill Roba

Davenport