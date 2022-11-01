Letter: Kids are the ones who suffer at Alleman

Alleman wrapped up another abysmal football season on Friday. Aside from a Week 1 matchup with a small Chicago school that didn’t even have a scoreboard, the Pioneers were winless the last two years. In fact, they’ve been outscored 846-53. You read that right. 16 games played, 1 forfeit, outscored 846-53.

I’ve heard people say, “A lot of kids left the school because of the previous administration, Alleman dominated not long ago, and they will again!” The reality is Alleman hasn’t won more than 5 games since 2013. That’s not dominance. It’s mediocrity. Boys basketball was 0-27 last year. Baseball was 4-17 with one WB6 win. Boys soccer was 0-7 in conference. Girls basketball 4-10. Volleyball 3-11. Softball didn’t field a team. Only girls soccer was respectable, in 3rd place, with a 4-2-1 WB6 record. Alleman is simply not competing.

The school’s enrollment is around 270 with just over 60 freshmen. They might compete against similar-sized schools, but not in the WB6! Devoted Alleman backers continually say, “Once we build back up, we’ll be good!” What metrics suggest Alleman’s enrollment will buck the trend of shrinking Catholic schools across this country? Years ago, individual graduating classes had more students than the entire school’s current enrollment, so the huge alumni base has great pride in their WB6 membership, but you know what? It’s clearly not working anymore. The kids are the ones who suffer.

Shame on the adults. The kids deserve better. For their sake, get out of the WB6!

Grayson Hingle

East Moline