Letter: Kids in schools

It’s no secret that online classes have left students months behind in their social-emotional progress. Students were removed from the interactive environment that both taught them their school curriculum and developed their social-emotional intelligence. Thank God, Gov. Kim Reynolds cares about our children.
Due to Gov. Reynolds’s leadership, my children can go to school for in-person instruction. They have been provided the opportunity to learn their course material while simultaneously learning how to become active members of society.
Thank you, Gov. Reynolds for caring about my child’s education.
Amy Meskimen
Eldridge