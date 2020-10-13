 Skip to main content
Letter: Kilbride should be retained
I hear that this election in November, Tom Kilbride's name will be on the ballot with a question whether shall he be retained as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court.

Well, I've known Tom Kilbride for some time and he always seems to me to be an honorable and sincere person.

I'm sure he will approach his position on the Illinois Supreme Court with the same dedication in the future as he has in the past.

I hope you can take the time to approve a 'yes' to the question about keeping Tom on as a Supreme Court justice.

Sam Vasquez

Davenport

