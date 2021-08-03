Letter: Killing the virus

In the summer of 1721 a deadly epidemic of smallpox besieged the city of Boston. An African slave named Onesimus told authorities that in his homeland they had discovered that they could fend off contagions by inoculating themselves with a specimen of fluid from an infected person. To many Bostonians this sounded like an outlandish idea. They feared it would spread smallpox all the more. And it was suggested by an African slave!

Only one Boston doctor was willing to try the new method. He inoculated his son and his own slaves. Only 2.5% of those vaccinated died, versus 15% of the unvaccinated. By 1750 vaccinations became standard practice in Massachusetts and later in the whole country. Today this "Holy Grail of smallpox prevention" has eliminated this once deadly disease worldwide.

Modern vaccines against the coronavirus have proved 95% effective. As infections among the unvaccinated continue to rise, it behooves all of us to believe the science and protect ourselves and our neighbors from this deadly disease. When everyone is vaccinated, the virus will have no place to grow.

Frank Samuelson

Moline

