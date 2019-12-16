Letter: Kind and decent people

There are decent people out there.

Wednesday morning when we woke up to more than an inch of snow on the ground, I went out to shovel my driveway and sidewalk.

I have to use oxygen and have tanks on a cart.

While I was shoveling a gentleman in his car drove by my house, turned around and stopped in the street in front of my driveway.

He got out of his car, saying to me "it looks like you could use a hand."

He completely finished shoveling the driveway and sidewalk. He said his name is Glen and worked down the street at Genesis.

I am so grateful to him and his kindness, and I wanted to share this story.

There are kind, decent people in this world.

John Harnung

Bettendorf

