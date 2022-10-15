Letter: King is best choice for Iowa

One issue that I kept hearing Mr. Sorenson speak about was he has lived here his entire life, implying that if you have not lived here, then you should not try to run for elected office. That language I found deeply offensive. Our military members and families are required to frequently move around because that is what our country asks of them. They do it without question or hesitation, because they believe it is there duty. His rhetoric is especially troubling because the Rock Island Arsenal is the biggest employer in the Quad-Cities, and to imply those military members and families should not try to make their community better was disheartening.