Letter: King is best choice for Iowa

On Monday, Oct. 3, I watched the candidate forum for the 17th Congressional district, and I will be supporting Esther Joy King.
As a 20-year retired Army veteran, Esther’s missionary work and continued military service displays the example of the leader I know she will be for our community in Congress.
One issue that I kept hearing Mr. Sorenson speak about was he has lived here his entire life, implying that if you have not lived here, then you should not try to run for elected office. That language I found deeply offensive. Our military members and families are required to frequently move around because that is what our country asks of them. They do it without question or hesitation, because they believe it is there duty. His rhetoric is especially troubling because the Rock Island Arsenal is the biggest employer in the Quad-Cities, and to imply those military members and families should not try to make their community better was disheartening.
Esther strongly supports our military and still serves as an Officer in the Army Judge Advocate Generals Corps (JAG) in the Army Reserves, and she showed great knowledge about the issues facing our community at the forum. From securing the border to supporting our law enforcement, I would be pleased to have Esther as our face and voice for this community in Congress.
As a proud veteran and member of the community, I will be voting for the candidate who stands up and with our community.
Robert Ehnle
Kewanee