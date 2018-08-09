I am a volunteer at King's Harvest Shelter. There is always so much misinformation that circulates about adoption, care and other rescue issues. People need to understand the true mission of King's Harvest Shelter is to serve all animals.
It has recently come to our attention that questions have been raised about what we do with feral cats that aren’t adoptable. We would like to take the time to explain our process.
When a cat comes in that isn’t fit for adoption,we still follow all normal procedures. We assess the animal, medicate or vaccinate it, treat it for any fleas, spay/neuter the animal then release it where it came from.
The cat can get released where it came from if they have a suitable caregiver to keep an eye out for it with shelter and food. If the area isn’t safe or the animal doesn't have a dedicated caregiver, then a farm is found where it can be re-homed. Every farm that we choose is checked out and must have a suitable barn for the cat. No feral cat is released into the wild without proper care or protective precautions. No feral cats are ever dumped anywhere without regard to its well-being, safety and basic needs.
If you have any other questions about our feral cat process please feel free to reach out to Terri, our director, at kingsharvest@mchsi.com.
Dr. Jill Bjerke
Davenport