Letter: King won't respect LGBT+ community

I’m a proud gay man who cares deeply about civil and human rights, particularly LGBT+ issues, when I’m voting. Because of that, I’m watching our Congressional election closely.

I waited all of Pride Month to see what the candidates would say about their stance. On one hand, Rep. Bustos won endorsements from the Human Rights Campaign and Illinois’ first gay mayor, Chris Lain. She also welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to protect the rights of gay and trans individuals in the workplace, and proudly highlighted several of her LGBT+ supporters.

On the other hand, Esther Joy King, who is running against Rep. Bustos, remained silent. She said nothing to celebrate Pride. More concerning, King hosted a Facebook Live with Rev. Ronald William Johnson — a known homophobe. Rev. Johnson, who has made numerous disparaging comments about what he calls the “same sex lifestyle,” is someone who even Governor Rauner avoided and called “inflammatory.” If Governor Rauner refused to appear with this Reverend, why was King willing to do so?