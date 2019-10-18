I support three-term U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota for president. She is a centrist Democrat who focuses on practical, bipartisan solutions. She does not make wild promises. A recent poll in Iowa gave her 8%, a substantial, growing increase. Her popularity polls at 70% in Minnesota. She won all the districts in her state that Donald Trump won. She has passed over 100 bills into law as lead Democrat. These laws include measures to combat the opioid epidemic, protect consumer rights and beef up election security.
She has specified the steps she will take in her first 100 days as president to improve health care, reduce gun violence, combat climate change and address the needs of the 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day, including the Alzheimer’s crisis. (Her Dad currently suffers the disease.)
Unlike other candidates, she does not make wild promises. She proposes realistic solutions that can be achieved. Her moderate, pragmatic decision-making and calming demeanor will serve our nation well during crises.
Unlike the three candidates in their 70s, she is young enough to avoid the inherent risks of a presidency extending into advanced age. She is the only moderate in the race other than Joe Biden, and his age and gaffes are concerns. She can draw votes from independents and dissatisfied Trump voters. She can bring America back together again.
One people, one nation, one prosperity with social and economic justice for all.
Gary Heath
Clinton