Letter: Klobuchar is the right choice

Dealing with the issues of climate has to be addressed immediately and with intensity. This will necessitate a change in our economy and our leadership in the world. It will also necessitate Democratic leadership.

The Democratic candidate for president must unify the party, gain independent voters and appeal to crossover Republicans. All the candidates agree on the issues, but none can achieve solutions unless other Democratic candidates are elected who share the desire to address these issues.

Policy differences, or approaches to solving problems, are less significant than being able to achieve all the above. The most likely person to achieve this, in my opinion, is one of the moderate candidates.

Of the moderate candidates left in the race, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have proven records in dealing with climate change. Perhaps they would achieve more by continuing their work in the private sector. Andrew Yang understands the impact of technology on the economy and jobs. Joe Biden has practical experience. Pete Buttigieg is inspiring and emanates hope for our future.