Letter: Klobuchar is the right choice

Dealing with the issues of climate has to be addressed immediately and with intensity. This will necessitate a change in our economy and our leadership in the world. It will also necessitate Democratic leadership.
The Democratic candidate for president must unify the party, gain independent voters and appeal to crossover Republicans. All the candidates agree on the issues, but none can achieve solutions unless other Democratic candidates are elected who share the desire to address these issues.
Policy differences, or approaches to solving problems, are less significant than being able to achieve all the above. The most likely person to achieve this, in my opinion, is one of the moderate candidates.
You have free articles remaining.
Of the moderate candidates left in the race, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have proven records in dealing with climate change. Perhaps they would achieve more by continuing their work in the private sector. Andrew Yang understands the impact of technology on the economy and jobs. Joe Biden has practical experience. Pete Buttigieg is inspiring and emanates hope for our future.
Amy Klobuchar hasn’t received enough voter attention. She is consistent on the issues, and her record shows she can unite and get things done. Her moderate liberal policies make her an excellent choice for the first woman president. I choose the woman at the end of the debate stage as the most likely candidate to make Americans proud and transition the U.S. economy into the 21st century.
I agree with the Quad-City Times endorsement of Amy Klobuchar.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove