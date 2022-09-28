Letter: Knights say thanks

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disabilities in front of Hy-Vee store on West Locust. We want to be thanking Hy-Vee for giving us the ability to collect and raise over $4,200 in those three days.
Then our biggest thank you goes to the generous patrons that put all this money to use for the Challenger League, Special Olympics, Hand In Hand and One Foundation. Thank you so much.
Bernard Menke
Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus
One Foundation
Davenport