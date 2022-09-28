 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Knights say thanks

Letters logo

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disabilities in front of Hy-Vee store on West Locust. We want to be thanking Hy-Vee for giving us the ability to collect and raise over $4,200 in those three days.

Then our biggest thank you goes to the generous patrons that put all this money to use for the Challenger League, Special Olympics, Hand In Hand and One Foundation. Thank you so much.

Bernard Menke

Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus

One Foundation

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

I wondered how long it would take for Sen. Grassley’s campaign to launch a personal attack on his political opponent. It is not surprising tha…

Letter: Esther King is a fraud

Letter: Esther King is a fraud

The Congressional race pitting Eric Sorensen against Esther King is a study in contrasts. Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford, graduated …

Letter: Stop the train merger

Letter: Stop the train merger

Please Quad-Cities, wake up! Your community is threatened by being dangerously and permanently changed by the merger of the Canadian Pacific a…

Letter: Thoms snubbed NAACP

Letter: Thoms snubbed NAACP

Mike Thoms refused to participate in the Rock Island NAACP forum, so instead attendees listened to his partner in the Republican Party explain…

Letter: Time to manage growth

Letter: Time to manage growth

We no longer elect people, we elect political parties that establish positions favored by party bosses. Those elected simply vote with their p…

Letter: How to oppose train merger

Letter: How to oppose train merger

The proposed merger of the railroad companies that pass along our Mississippi River has the makings of an environmental disaster. The proposal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News