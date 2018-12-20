As Christmas approaches us, I wanted to take the time to thank all of the wonderful people that I met in the 36th District during our campaign for Illinois Senate. As a lifetime resident I am biased, but I have always believed that our citizens, regardless of political affiliation, represent the very best. Nearly every conversation that I had over the past 18 months was a rewarding experience, whether we agreed with each other or not. I continue to find that while we may sometimes disagree as to how we make our world better, that it is what we all strive for.
More than anything, I continue to be amazed at just how much you can learn by just going out in the community, knocking on doors and talking to people. On bad days, a kind word, handshake, or a pat on the back could turn everything around for me. I also learned that by talking to people and just listening, that you have the same ability to turn their day around. I would advise everyone to take the time to knock doors for a candidate, it will restore your faith in humanity. As we enter the season of giving, please consider giving a few minutes of your time to support anyone you know that is having a difficult time this year. It will make all the difference in the world. For both of you.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline