Letter: Know the candidates

The 2022 gubernatorial election could not be more different from the before. Due to the Census 2020 and population shifts and Illinois losing one Congressional district and many districts were redrawn, then new ones were created. Never before has the Republican/Independent and “We the people vote” could be more crucial. Some counties are now divided into two or three districts. The Illinois Democrat’s vision was to give average person Illinoisan more choice upon their candidates’ representation. Illinois Republicans voters now have the opportunity to choose which 2022 candidate’s beliefs are more similar to theirs. Illinois has four-plus Republican contenders for governor, two candidates for U.S. Senate and two candidates for many districts of Congress.