Letter: Know the truth

We’re hearing a lot in the media about the "The Big Lie." Today’s "Big Lie" is supposedly that the 2020 election was stolen through various methods.

The term "The Big Lie" was apparently coined by Hitler, describing a lie that "the great masses of the people" would believe because of how bold and monstrous the lie is. Hitler blamed "the Jews" for using The Big Lie technique, but his Nazi party used it effectively against the Jews to turn people against them. You know: repeat a lie often enough and people will eventually believe it to be true, or words to that effect.

Today there’s another, even bigger lie that’s been around for quite a while. That Big Lie is that an unborn baby in the mother’s womb is not a separate, individual human being. Therefore, it follows in this lie that:

1) An unborn baby is not a life that must be preserved and defended.

2) An unborn baby is not a person who has as much value as any other human person.

3) An unborn baby is part of the mother’s body, therefore she can do what she wishes with it.