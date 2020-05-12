Letter: Knowledgeable and conservative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing in regard to the June 2nd primary. I am requesting your support and your vote in the Republican primary for state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the Republican candidate for the 2nd congressional district.

Miller-Meeks, a 24-year United States Army veteran, rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel as she helped defend our nation and our Constitution. Next, Mariannette became a medical doctor and later director of the Iowa Department of Public Health before she was elected to the Iowa Senate.

In the Senate, she has been the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. Consequently, she not only understands Medicaid and private insurance but also believes that every citizen needs health care, including either public or private health insurance.

One of the major issues facing the Congress today is health care. Mariannette would be extremely knowledgeable in helping the U.S. develop a conservative approach for health care for all without the government controlling everything.

Likewise, she would be able to work with the president to end the pandemic, rebuild our economy and never quit fighting for us.