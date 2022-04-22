 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Kudos for trial coverage

Letters logo

We were planning on attending the boat trial this week. With Barb Ickes' excellent reporting there is no need to. 

Thanks, Barb and the Quad-City Times.

David Cripe

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Letter: Iowa teacher shortage

Governor Reynolds condemns teachers for giving students a “world view” and Republican State Senate President Chapman says, “Teachers have a si…

Letter: A hassle

Letter: A hassle

We seniors who don't have a computer or smartphone are losing out. We don't know what's on sale at the grocery store, and to get our drivers l…

Letter: A motive

Letter: A motive

In response to Matt’s Mooney's April 11 letter to the editor, I have to agree that U.S. senators and representatives should be allowed only tw…

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Well, here it is, 0 dark thirty hours Monday and I have just finished the last of the two "Times” I read, the other being that one that prints…

Letter: Gerrymandered

Letter: Gerrymandered

Illinois is divided into 18 congressional districts, each represented by a member of the United States House of Representatives. The majority …

Letter: Heirlooms

Letter: Heirlooms

It’s easy to save Styrofoam cups, carryout containers, and packing materials as heirlooms for our great-great-great-great-….grandchildren. We …

Letter: A call to action

Letter: A call to action

Iowa parents have much to be proud of. So do their children, their children’s educators, and school staff. The past two years brought severe h…

Letter: Losing big time

Letter: Losing big time

Plane tickets and internet access cost much less in Europe. About 20 years ago these items were much less expensive here. What happened? Durin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News