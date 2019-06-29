On May 19, my faith in American democracy was elevated. U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan became the first Republican member of Congress to call for President Trump’s impeachment based on the findings in the Mueller report.
Unlike many Republicans in Congress, Amash read the entire report (as I have) and then chose to honor his oath of office by speaking truth to power.
Justin Amash stated that Attorney General William Barr deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report to the American public to protect President Trump. He agreed with over 1,000 former and current federal prosecutors that Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct by obstructing the FBI investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Amash believes that many of his Republican colleagues agree with him but will not speak out for fear of political reprisal.
President Trump has used the power of his political base to mold the Republican Party into an army of lawmakers devoted to shielding his corruption and lawlessness from accountability.
True to form, the president labeled Justin Amash a "loser" and "total lightweight" and called for the RNC to find a Republican primary challenger for his seat in 2020.
One week later, Amash returned to Michigan to host a town hall of his constituents. He received a standing ovation from the crowd, along with praise for his courage and principled leadership.
Too often, we see politicians choose party over duty. It is refreshing to see a public servant do their job and fulfill their oath of office. Well done, Justin Amash.
Richard Patterson
Moline