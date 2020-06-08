Letter: Kudos to Mt. Calvary staff
Letter: Kudos to Mt. Calvary staff

They are there in all types of weather, rain or shine, early before family and or friends arrive and stay in the background until the last mourner leaves. Then they continue their job of filling in the gravesite, closing the hallowed ground until they continue to the next site and begin again.

These men John Costello and Carey Sodawasser are in charge of the maintenance at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Kudos to them for their thankless job helping care of our loved ones remains.

On Memorial Day the cemetery looked beautiful with rows of American flags and our military branches represented. Thank you for your efforts it is appreciated by many in this difficult time.

Virginia R. Solis

Eldridge

