Letter: Kudos to Times columnists

Letters logo

Well, here it is, 0 dark thirty hours Monday and I have just finished the last of the two "Times” I read, the other being that one that prints “All the news that’s fit to print”

Having read the New York one since 1955, sixth grade St Mary School Muscatine, and Quad-City Times since my cousin Ned Dugan worked at the Davenport Democrat, not sure how long ago, but I was carrying it with a friend in 1954 and I expect we glanced at it on those cold winter days.

I digress, my point being how much I enjoy Don Wooten’s Sunday offerings. I’m also old enough to remember him from his time at KWPC, “Keep Watching Port City”. We certainly don’t always agree “eye to eye” but I’m envious of his understanding of the human psyche.

You keep writing sir, and I’ll keep reading. How does “Wandering with Wooten” sound or perhaps “Wondering with Wooten” as a new title for your Sunday piece?

Ramblings of an old man,

Rob Fiedler

Davenport

