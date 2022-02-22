 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Kudos

Letters logo

Kudos to State Rep. Tony McCombie for standing her ground the other day while in session in Springfield. Tony stood up for her freedoms to remain unmasked and in session after some domineering Democrats forced some Republicans to leave the floor for exercising their right to choose to remain maskless.

The Republicans stated that they were not asking for others to remove their mask, only that their rights be respected as the Republicans were respecting the right of those that chose to wear a mask.

What a champion we had in Tony as one of our representatives prior to redistricting. We suffered a big loss when she had to move further north. Another casualty for Rock Island County in this redrawing was the loss of Sen. Neil Anderson to a new southern district.

We used to have the best of both worlds before the magic of gerrymandering took over. Seems this happened once before to our Bobby Schilling. The only thing left is to elect conservative replacements. Your vote in 2022 is very important.

People are also reading…

Bill Long

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

Letter: Taken to the cleaners

The information provided by Tim Flaherty on the on the opinion page of Feb. 11, 2022, answered the questions I have been asking the Social Sec…

Letter: An overreach

Letter: An overreach

Electric vehicles may be a good fit for many of today's transportation needs, but they certainly are not as clean as you are lead to believe. …

Letter: Hypocrisy

Letter: Hypocrisy

This week in radical right-wing news, two Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would require the state to adopt standards for a course on t…

Letter: Losing our landmark

Letter: Losing our landmark

I'm curious as to why the Rock Island City Council voted unanimously to give our statue of Black Hawk to a business located in another city. A…

Letter: A win for the region

Letter: A win for the region

The TBK Bank Sports Complex and The Plex Neighborhood is proof positive when you have vision, strategic investment, public sector collaboratio…

Letter: Where they succeed

Letter: Where they succeed

Our American dream is faltering, wobbling, weaving on weak knees, stumbling, fearing how far it can fall. This is fact, not fiction, the Ameri…

Letter: Personal protection

Letter: Personal protection

The article "Stop. Don't buy that gun" cites a number of studies in support of the author's point that a gun should not be kept in a home. But…

Letter: Good coverage

Letter: Good coverage

Two reasons I love the Quad-Cities Times. First, it is able to report on a "late-ending" (10 p.m.-ish) sporting event in the next morning's ed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News