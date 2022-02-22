Letter: Kudos

Kudos to State Rep. Tony McCombie for standing her ground the other day while in session in Springfield. Tony stood up for her freedoms to remain unmasked and in session after some domineering Democrats forced some Republicans to leave the floor for exercising their right to choose to remain maskless.

The Republicans stated that they were not asking for others to remove their mask, only that their rights be respected as the Republicans were respecting the right of those that chose to wear a mask.

What a champion we had in Tony as one of our representatives prior to redistricting. We suffered a big loss when she had to move further north. Another casualty for Rock Island County in this redrawing was the loss of Sen. Neil Anderson to a new southern district.

We used to have the best of both worlds before the magic of gerrymandering took over. Seems this happened once before to our Bobby Schilling. The only thing left is to elect conservative replacements. Your vote in 2022 is very important.

Bill Long

Rock Island

