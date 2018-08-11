We in the labor movement in Iowa and across the nation have been under attack for some time now; we don’t quite understand why our country continues to demonize working women and men across our great nations who simply want a voice in their workplace and a seat at the table for collective bargaining. The University of Iowa’s Labor Center has always been at the forefront of advising workers and their employers of their rights and has provided those resources at a minimal cost to the state, workers and employers.
We the members of the United Steelworkers were highly disappointed when we learned of the closing of the Labor Center, in fact the University of Iowa Labor Center runs through the blood of so many of us in the labor movement we cannot envision the state of Iowa without it.
As a lifelong resident of Iowa, labor leader, Hawkeye fan and the father of a son starting his sophomore year at the university, I am deeply opposed to this closing. Please join me at a public hearing to discuss the future of the Labor Center at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Steelworkers’ hall, 880 Devils Glen Rd., Bettendorf. Let’s keep the Labor Center open for Iowa workers.
Jeff Hartford
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Hartford is staff representative of USW District 11.