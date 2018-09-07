One of the most prominent structures on the campus of the University of Iowa is the business building. And though each and every citizen of the land is in business for themselves and loved ones in securing food, clothing, shelter and enough rest and leisure to keep going and to find it worthwhile to do so, there apparently is not enough room within this great edifice to house and operate a Labor Center. As part of cost cutting by the powers that be, the Labor Center is to be axed in total.
The business building will remain dedicated to its major purpose of tooling students into interchangeable parts who fit well into the service of those that have acquired the capital assets to afford them great economic and political power. There will be no room for educationally reaching out to the many whose primary, and in many cases, only asset consist of their human toil.
Sam Osborne
West Branch