While comments made by members of Davenport City Council, reported Wednesday in the Quad-City Times, made it appear as though the Civil Rights Commission does not have an annual performance merit review process for the civil rights director’s salary, we in fact do. However, the action to adjust the civil rights director’s salary taken at Tuesday's Civil Rights Commission meeting in Davenport was not a result of a review of performance nor was it a merit increase.
All Davenport city employees are entitled to and receive an automatic annual cost of living adjustment — not tied to performance nor subject to review, except for the directors of the Civil Rights Commission and the library. Automatic adjustments for those two positions require counter approval by the boards that oversee those departments. It was explained quite clearly at the meeting, but not reported, that the salary adjustment approved for the director at Tuesday’s meeting was that annual cost of living adjustment only and no merit raise was approved nor considered.
Both the commission and council are exploring avenues of communication to ensure that Davenport City Council members are knowledgeable about the procedures and workings of the commission to reduce misunderstandings in the future, including an informational presentation by the commission, followed by time for questions, tentatively set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the downtown Davenport Public Library.
Susan Greenwalt
Davenport
Editor's note: Greenwalt is chairwoman of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.