Letter: Lack of character

A letter writer from Moline referred to "compliant" kids that were trained by "liberal" teachers to wear masks in school in order to display liberal control. He also refers to it as being all about Democrats and, further, with his incredible insight, he determined how unhappy these kids playing outside were. The writer later lays claim to having "common sense" when discussing the wearing of masks.

The vast majority of people wearing masks are of both political parties; our teachers are from both sides of the political spectrum, and calling these kids dumb is a testament to just how little character he must possess.

I’m not going to debate the effectiveness of a person's conduct during the pandemic, because this individual should not even be allowed into a civil debate on the issue. His letter will be a testament to his lack of character forever. Congratulations.

Gregg Johnson

East Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0