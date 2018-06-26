Frustrations abound a plenty concerning the inability of Congress to pass any bill that is not 100 percent their way on either side! Schumer, Pelosi, Baldwin, Feinstein, Clinton, Comey, The View, and especially De Niro (I have trashed any movie with him in it) have all exceeded any list of shame. There is not any give or take with either party and both are to blame for the children separation from their parents as well as the parents putting them in harms way! I wish there was a means to stop my taxes on spending 20 million dollars on investigating the investigator who was being investigated but left town and spit on any subpoenas! Sorry, I am so frustrated and mad at this point I can’t write anymore frustrating thoughts!
Tim Flemming
Davenport